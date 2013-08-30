PARIS Aug 30 French telecom operator Iliad , founded by billionaire Xavier Niel, reported a 78 percent jump in first-half net profit as customers flocked to its cheap mobile-phone contracts.

Group net profit rose to 142 million euros ($187.2 million) from around 80 million in the year-ago period, Iliad said. Group sales rose 26.7 percent to 1.83 billion euros after mobile revenues almost doubled.

($1 = 0.7584 euros)