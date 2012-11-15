PARIS Nov 15 France's newest mobile operator Iliad continued to win customers to reach 4.4 million in the third quarter, or 6.4 percent market share, as its low-cost plans force larger rivals to keep cutting prices.

Iliad posted a 53 percent rise in third-quarter revenue to 819 million euros ($1.04 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)