PARIS May 15 French low-cost telecoms company Iliad posted an 11 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday thanks to a 26 percent rise in mobile revenue.

Iliad said it signed 595,000 new mobile subscribers in the period, taking the total to 8.64 million. Including broadband subscribers, the total grew to 14.3 million.

Quarterly sales reached 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), Iliad said.

($1 = 0.7291 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)