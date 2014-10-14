* Bouygues up 4.6 pct, Orange up 3 pct
* Investors hope for French mobile consolidation
By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, Oct 14 Relieved investors sent shares in
French low-cost telecom operator Iliad up nearly 10
percent on Tuesday after it abandoned its effort to buy the
fourth-largest U.S. carrier T-Mobile.
Backed by billionaire founder Xavier Niel, Iliad made an
initial bid worth $15 billion and then raised it but was
rebuffed by T-Mobile US's majority owner Deutsche
Telekom. Sources familiar with the situation said
Deutsche Telekom was unconvinced by the price and by Niel's
ability to run the business better than its own managers could.
The aborted U.S. adventure is seen favourably by Iliad
investors because many would prefer Niel to focus on organic
growth at home and pursue further market consolidation by
reviving talks with Bouygues Telecom, the struggling
number three mobile network operator in France.
Bouygues' shares closed up 4.6 percent at 25.64 euros on
Tuesday while shares in mobile market leader Orange
closed up 3 percent at 11 euros on hopes that it would also
benefit from a reduction in the number of competitors.
"Now that Iliad has abandoned the U.S. deal, we think it
likely that French consolidation hopes will return," wrote
Berenberg analysts in a note.
"On our estimates, and in our very conservative M&A
scenario, if Iliad pays 8 billion euros to acquire Bouygues
Telecom, the deal would remain accretive to its shareholders -
without taking into account the possible upside from market
repair."
Analysts at banks Kepler, Natixis, RBC and UBC upgraded
ratings on Iliad. The volume of Iliad shares changing hands was
at 75 percent of the daily average in the past three months.
Previously a fixed line operator, Iliad's arrival in the
mobile market in January 2012 sparked a price war that has
increased the pressure to consolidate. Mobile prices fell 27
percent last year and 11 percent in 2012, according to the
telecoms regulator.
But Iliad is now in danger of becoming a victim of its own
success in stirring up the market as rivals offer faster 4G
mobile broadband speeds and price erosion is hitting its core
broadband business, said Stephane Beyazian, an analyst at
Raymond James.
Bouygues has undercut Iliad's broadband prices with a
stripped down 19.99 euro per month TV, fixed phone and Internet
offer, and has been gaining clients as a result. Iliad's share
of broadband customer additions last quarter was about 21
percent, its lowest point since late 2011, according to the
analyst.
Iliad is also racing to build out its own mobile network to
meet a regulatory requirement to cover 75 percent of the French
population by Jan. 12, 2015. It currently pays Orange to carry
much of its mobile traffic.
Nevertheless Beyazian said these risks are priced in at
Iliad's current share levels.
Harder to quantify is whether investors will begin to apply
a discount to Iliad shares to reflect the risk that Niel, who
owns 55.35 percent of the company, will look for other large
deals in foreign markets.
"I don't think this (failed U.S. bid) has dulled his
ambition at all -- maybe frustrated it but not ended it," said
an industry banker.
"He thinks he has a business model that he has proven works
and can use elsewhere...You can't rule anything out, they are
running a slide rule over everything," he said.
In a statement on Monday Iliad said only that it would
pursue "its profitable growth policy ... in the interest of its
subscribers, employees and shareholders."
