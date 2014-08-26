Aug 26 Iliad Africa Ltd :

* EPS of 30.3 cents per share for six months ended June 30, compared to loss of 39.0 cents per share for same 2013 period

* Headline EPS as at June 30 are 30.0 cents in comparison with 0.4 cents in prior year

* EBITDA on comparable stores of R78.2 million for period ended June 30, compared to R77.7 million for 2013 period

* Revenue from comparable stores up 4.6 pct for six months ended June 30