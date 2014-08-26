UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Iliad Africa Ltd :
* EPS of 30.3 cents per share for six months ended June 30, compared to loss of 39.0 cents per share for same 2013 period
* Headline EPS as at June 30 are 30.0 cents in comparison with 0.4 cents in prior year
* EBITDA on comparable stores of R78.2 million for period ended June 30, compared to R77.7 million for 2013 period
* Revenue from comparable stores up 4.6 pct for six months ended June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources