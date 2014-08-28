MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
August 28 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj
* Says sells shares in Anvia Oyj to Elisa Oyj
* Says the price of sold shares is EUR 9.5 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
* Fp newspapers inc - revenue for three months ended dec 31, 2016 was $20.9 million, a decrease of $2.2 million or 9.7% from same three months in prior year
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.