Nov 3 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj

* Q3 revenue 9.9 million euros versus 10.6 million euros

* Q3 reported operating profit 2.6 million euros versus loss 24 million euros

* Net sales are estimated to decline from 2013 level

* Sees operating profit from own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, to decline from 2013 level