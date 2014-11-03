BRIEF-M4e AG completes capital increase
* Generates gross proceeds of around 1.07 million euros ($1.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9269 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Nov 3 Ilkka Yhtyma Oyj
* Q3 revenue 9.9 million euros versus 10.6 million euros
* Q3 reported operating profit 2.6 million euros versus loss 24 million euros
* Net sales are estimated to decline from 2013 level
* Sees operating profit from own operations, excluding share of Alma Media's and other associated companies' results, to decline from 2013 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.9 per share to shareholders for 2016
