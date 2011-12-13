(Follows alerts)

Dec 14 Japan's financial regulators are planning to levy fines on foreign investment funds that engage in insider trading and other improper market activities, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) and the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) will ramp up oversight on transactions to clamp down on illicit practices, the newspaper said.

SESC in July formed a team of 20 officials to scrutinize offshore funds over growing concerns of dubious trading ahead of public share offerings.

The regulatory agencies plan to effectively hike penalties, by setting fines on profit generated through illicit trading, rather than on fees and other payments that funds and asset management firms receive from their customers, the Nikkei said.

The FSA plans to include the changes in the revised Financial Instruments and Exchange Law slated for submission next year, and aims to implement them from fiscal 2013, the business daily reported.

Probes of foreign entities will be voluntary, meaning that some may refuse to cooperate and even if Japanese regulators issue fines, the entities may refuse to pay, or could appeal, the paper said. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) s