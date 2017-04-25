By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO, April 25
CHICAGO, April 25 The Democratic-led Illinois
House defied a veto threat by the state’s Republican governor by
passing legislation on Tuesday to expand state-funded coverage
of abortions for low-income residents and for state employees.
The measure, which passed the House 62-55 and now moves to
the state Senate, also aims to keep abortions legal in Illinois
if the U.S. Supreme Court follows President Donald Trump’s call
to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that permitted
abortions 44 years ago.
The vote represented a rare legislative victory for
abortion-rights advocates at a time when the battle to restrict
abortion in the United States has heated up with the election of
Trump as president with a conservative Congress.
“The intent ... is to protect women from a president who has
been very, very clear about his desire to overturn Roe v Wade
and make abortion illegal in some states,” said state
Representative Sara Feigenholtz, a Chicago Democrat and the
bill’s chief House sponsor.
Governor Bruce Rauner, regarded by political analysts as one
of the nation's most vulnerable governors in 2018, has promised
to veto the legislation, saying Illinois should focus on less
“divisive” issues and instead pass a full-year operating budget
for the first time in nearly two years.
A veto by Rauner would be a sharp turn from his previous
position, which political opponents are poised to exploit. As a
candidate in 2014, he supported expanding abortion access.
“It will be a clear litmus test as to who supports
reproductive rights and who does not,” Democratic House Speaker
Michael Madigan told a women’s rally outside the state Capitol
before the vote.
Illinois' Medicaid program covers abortions in cases of
rape, incest and when a mother's life or health is threatened.
The expansion would enable poor women to obtain elective
abortions.
Also, the legislation would allow state employees now
deprived of abortion services under state health insurance to
have the procedures covered.
Rauner’s office could not immediately be reached for
comment, but his Republican backers in the House castigated the
legislation as an immoral, costly drain on a state facing
financial ruin.
“I don’t really understand how we can say we do care about
the most vulnerable among us when we have limited funds and
we’ll be spending money for something that not only is opposed
by many of us but is considered to be an abomination,” said
state Representative Terri Bryant, a Republican from southern
Illinois.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)