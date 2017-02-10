CHICAGO Feb 10 Four African-Americans accused
of attacking an 18-year-old disabled man on Facebook Live while
making anti-white racial taunts pleaded not guilty in a Chicago
courthouse on Friday.
The attack on the man who authorities described as having
"mental health challenges" drew international outrage after the
video was widely shared on social media. The victim, who is
white, was tied up for four or five hours, gagged and beaten,
his scalp was cut and he was forced to drink toilet water,
police said.
The four defendants were each charged with a hate crime,
aggravated kidnapping, aggravated unlawful restraint and
aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18 and sisters Brittany
Covington, 19, and Tanishia Covington, 24, have remained in jail
since they were arrested for the Jan. 3 incident.
The victim's family told authorities that they had received
overwhelming support on social media. The incident also drew the
attention of then-U.S. President Barack Obama, who called it
"terrible" in an interview with Chicago's ABC affiliate.
Police said the victim knew at least one of his accused
tormentors, meeting Hill at a McDonald's restaurant in a Chicago
suburb during the last week of December.
Hill picked up the victim in a stolen van, police said.
While the victim's parents reported him missing, their son and
Hill spent the next two days together, visiting friends and
sleeping in the van.
On Jan. 3, a "play fight" between the two in the Covington
sisters' apartment escalated, police said.
In the video, the attackers could be heard making comments
about "white people" as the victim cowered in a corner, his
mouth taped shut.
At least one of the attackers could also be heard saying
obscenities about Donald Trump, who was then president-elect.
Police said they did not know whether the victim was a Trump
supporter.
Alerted to the incident by neighbors who complained of noise
coming from the apartment, police found the victim outside in
freezing weather wearing only a tank top, shorts and sandals.
He was taken to a hospital and later released. Members of
the public alerted investigators to the Facebook Live video.
(Reporting by Robert Chiarito, additional reporting by Brendan
O'Brien; Editing by Andrew Hay)