CHICAGO, April 30 Illinois will sell $300 million of taxable sales tax revenue bonds on May 9 in a competitive deal, a state official said on Tuesday.

John Sinsheimer, the state's capital markets director, said the Build Illinois Bond deal will be the state's first revenue bond sale since about a year ago. The bonds then were rated AAA by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and AA-plus by Fitch Ratings based on the state's pledge of sales tax revenue, he said, adding that he expected ratings for the new bonds soon.

"It's a very well-respected bond within the market," he said.

The deal will mark the state's second trip to the $3.7 billion municipal bond market so far this year. On April 2, Illinois sold $350 million of taxable and $450 million of tax-exempt general obligation bonds in competitive deals that each attracted bids from nine banks.

Prior to those deals, the state postponed a $500 million GO bond sale it had planned for January just days after S&P downgraded Illinois' GO rating a notch to A-minus with a negative outlook, the lowest rating among states.

Illinois' public pension system, the worst-funded among states, has been a crushing credit concern, along with a backlog of unpaid, overdue bills that has topped $9 billion. State lawmakers, who are in the final weeks of their spring legislative session, have struggled to come up with a solution to rein in retirement costs that threaten funding for core services, such as education, healthcare and public safety.

Investors have been demanding hefty yields for Illinois' GO debt. The state's so-called credit spread was 140 basis points over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A scale in the latest week - the second-highest among major muni issuers tracked by MMD.

The Build Illinois Bonds will be offered in serial maturities from 2013 through 2037, according to the preliminary official statement. Bids will be accepted until 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 9.

Sinsheimer said the state is also eying a refunding of up to $600 million of sales tax revenue bonds as soon as June. Illinois may also sell up to $1 billion of GO bonds in the second quarter for the state's ongoing $31 billion capital improvement program, the POS said.