By Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, Jan 30 Illinois yanked a $500 million
general obligation bond issue slated for Wednesday because of
credit concerns that could boost its borrowing costs, in the
latest financial blow to the state, which has failed to fix its
bloated public pensions.
Investment banks that planned to bid on the debt indicated
investors would demand higher yields on the 25-year bonds, said
John Sinsheimer, Illinois' capital markets director.
"We were getting indications of higher spreads than we were
anticipating," said Sinsheimer, who declined to discuss specific
spread levels. "We felt it was prudent to pull the deal for the
time being."
Illinois is already faced with the highest spreads - 137
basis points in the latest week - over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A scale among states and cities tracked by MMD,
a unit of Thomson Reuters. By contrast, the spread for
California, another low-rated, high-debt issuance state, was
only 48 basis points in the week ended Jan. 25.
The nation's fifth most populous state faces an array of
financial problems including the most underfunded state pension
system in the nation and a backlog of billions of dollars in
unpaid bills. Politicians have failed to act as the crisis
mounted, prompting credit agencies to cut the state's debt
ratings and to warn of further downgrades.
On Friday, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut Illinois
to A-minus with a negative outlook, while Fitch Ratings earlier
this month warned it could downgrade the state's A rating within
the next six months. In December, Moody's Investors Service
revised the outlook on the state's A2 rating to negative.
Illinois' ratings with S&P and Moody's are at the lowest
level among states they rate.
The bond sale would have been the first by Illinois since
the latest round of credit warnings and since the
Democrat-controlled legislature once again failed to reach a
consensus on any measure to tackle a $96.8 billion unfunded
pension liability during a lame-duck session that ended Jan. 8.
A new date for the Illinois bond sale could depend on when
Democratic Governor Pat Quinn unveils his proposed fiscal 2014
budget in February or March, Sinsheimer said.
Tom Cross, Republican leader of the Illinois House, called
the bond sale postponement "a clear indication that officials
were concerned that we might pay too much in interest, in large
part due to our awful credit rating."
"Our failure to pass meaningful pension reform, to pay down
our large backlog of bills and to live within our means is
contributing to this uncertainty in the markets for us," he said
in a statement.
Democrats hold a majority of seats in the Illinois
legislature.
Tim McGregor, director of municipal fixed income at Northern
Trust, said the state probably would have had little difficulty
selling the bonds on Wednesday "with a little bit of yield"
given low supplies of debt in the $3.7 trillion municipal market
and yield-hungry investors. He added that if Illinois wants to
attract lower rates in the market, it needs to fix its finances,
particularly pensions.
"Spreads won't tighten just because they want them to
tighten," he said, adding the state needs to impress the market
by tackling pension reforms.
Lawmakers have promised to discuss pension reforms in early
February.