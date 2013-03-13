March 13 Illinois will sell $800 million of tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds on April 2, returning to the municipal bond market for the first time after postponing a sale in January.

The competitive sale consists of $450 million tax-exempt and $350 million of taxable general obligation bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.

The bonds, which will fund infrastructure projects, have a final maturity in 25 years.

In January, Illinois postponed a $500 million bond sale because of credit concerns that threatened to boost the state's borrowing costs.

Just days before the January sale, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut Illinois' rating to "A-minus" with a negative outlook, the lowest level among states it rates. The credit downgrade could lead to investors demanding higher interest rates on Illinois bonds, costing the state government more money in debt service payments.

Investors' concerns over credit quality have driven higher the amounts the state must pay to borrow. On Tuesday, the spread of yields on Illinois debt to Municipal Market Data's benchmark scale was 140 basis points for a 10-year bond.

For the last year, the spread has averaged 149.8 basis points, the second-highest after financially troubled Puerto Rico.