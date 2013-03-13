March 13 Illinois will sell $800 million of
tax-exempt and taxable general obligation bonds on April 2,
returning to the municipal bond market for the first time after
postponing a sale in January.
The competitive sale consists of $450 million tax-exempt and
$350 million of taxable general obligation bonds, according to
the preliminary official statement.
The bonds, which will fund infrastructure projects, have a
final maturity in 25 years.
In January, Illinois postponed a $500 million bond sale
because of credit concerns that threatened to boost the state's
borrowing costs.
Just days before the January sale, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services cut Illinois' rating to "A-minus" with a negative
outlook, the lowest level among states it rates. The credit
downgrade could lead to investors demanding higher interest
rates on Illinois bonds, costing the state government more money
in debt service payments.
Investors' concerns over credit quality have driven higher
the amounts the state must pay to borrow. On Tuesday, the spread
of yields on Illinois debt to Municipal Market Data's benchmark
scale was 140 basis points for a 10-year bond.
For the last year, the spread has averaged 149.8 basis
points, the second-highest after financially troubled Puerto
Rico.