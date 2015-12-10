CHICAGO Dec 10 Final approval of a bond issue
by the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) to raise money for state
vendors who have not been paid due to an ongoing budget impasse
was put off on Thursday because the deal is not ready, according
to an authority official.
"At this moment, it's not ripe," said Chris Meister, the
IFA's executive director, who declined to give specific reasons
why the revenue bond issue of up to $115 million was pulled from
the agenda for the authority's board meeting.
A stalemate between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and
Democrats who control the legislature has left Illinois without
a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. While various
court orders and ongoing appropriations have kept money flowing
to some services, bond payments and worker salaries, other items
have not been funded, which prompted Rauner's office to enlist
the IFA's assistance.
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat,
has been critical of the plan, saying it equates to the state
borrowing for operating expenses even though the legislature
approved bond issues in the past that raised money for pension
payments.
The IFA board agreed last month to move forward with the
plan to pay vendors for essential state goods and services
through bonds backed by Illinois' moral obligation pledge. The
IFA would pay off the bonds through a state appropriation based
on the amount of money Illinois owes the vendors.
In the case of a debt service shortfall on the IFA bonds,
the moral obligation pledge requires the governor to request an
appropriation from the legislature, which is not legally
obligated to act.
Meister said there appeared to be interest on the part of
vendors in the plan. A separate program allowing the IFA to use
its own money to purchase state receivables from vendors has
resulted in one transaction of about $250,000 for a company
providing janitorial services at Illinois' main Chicago office
building, according to Meister. Another program to lend money to
keep local 911 centers operating was rendered moot by the
enactment of a funding bill on Monday.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)