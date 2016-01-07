CHICAGO Jan 7 Illinois' ongoing state budget battle is being downplayed by Governor Bruce Rauner's administration ahead of a $480 million bond sale - the state's first in 20 months.

An impasse between the Republican governor and Democratic lawmakers has left the fiscally shaky fifth-largest U.S. state without a budget for the fiscal year that began July 1. But an online investor presentation posted Dec. 30 for the Jan. 14 bond sale gave a generally rosy assessment of Rauner's dealings with a Democratic-led legislature.

Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding emphasized actions taken to patch a hole in the fiscal 2015 budget and provide some fiscal 2016 funding to local governments, lottery winners, federal grant recipients and others.

"Another example of the legislature working together to solve problems," he said, without discussing the factors blocking a budget accord. Those involve Rauner's push for collective bargaining curbs, legislative term limits and redistricting changes, and business-friendly moves like making it harder for injured workers to collect damages from their employers.

Democratic legislative leaders contend the items are outside of the budget process.

In a report on Thursday, Standard & Poor's said "ideologically divisive policy initiatives" were impeding progress on tackling Illinois' fiscal woes.

"Those are not going to directly affect the state's finances in this immediate situation," said S&P analyst Gabriel Petek, referring to some items on Rauner's agenda.

Despite Rauner's repeated contention that businesses are fleeing Illinois, Kelly Hutchinson, the state's capital markets director, gave a generally upbeat presentation on the state's economy, while noting there is room for improvement. "Illinois continues to attract businesses and has a high concentration of Fortune 500 companies," she said.

The disclosure document for the general obligation bonds states that Illinois' financial condition "has been materially adversely affected by the budget impasse."

The document indicates the absence of a budget is expected to increase significantly Illinois' chronic backlog of unpaid bills, a gauge of the state's structural budget deficit. It also points to last year's rollback of temporarily increased income tax rates, which is expected to reduce revenue by as much as $5 billion annually.

Other factors include the repayment of a $454 million interfund borrowing by Dec. 31, 2016, a May Illinois Supreme Court ruling voiding a law aimed at easing the state's huge $111 billion unfunded pension liability, and the possibility that future downgrades of Illinois' credit ratings could trigger expensive terminations of interest rate swaps.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Dan Grebler)