By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, June 1
CHICAGO, June 1 The possibility that Illinois
could enter an unprecedented second straight fiscal year without
a budget had the U.S. municipal bond market worried on Wednesday
over when the state might begin to make progress in addressing
its financial woes.
The Democratic-controlled legislature wrapped up its spring
session late on Tuesday without a fiscal 2017 spending plan or
even a school funding budget that both the House and Senate
could agree on. Democratic leaders, who are battling Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner over his pro-business and labor-weakening
reform agenda, also refused to immediately take up the
governor's short-term budget plan.
Illinois has limped through 11 months of fiscal 2016 as the
only U.S. state without a complete budget, operating under
court-ordered spending, and continuing and stopgap
appropriations. As of Wednesday, any budget legislation would
need a more demanding three-fifths majority vote to pass.
"I don't see anyone blinking an eye unless the political
pressure becomes so intense or the finances and credit rating of
the state become even more dire," said Dan Heckman, senior
fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
Credit rating agencies have warned Illinois, which has the
lowest bond ratings among the 50 states, of further downgrades
if it fails to tackle a $111 billion unfunded pension liability
and huge structural budget deficit.
"Political paralysis is preventing the state from
addressing its pressing financial challenges," said Ted Hampton,
an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, which rates Illinois
Baa1 with a negative outlook.
Richard Ciccarone, the head of Merritt Research Services,
which analyzes municipal bond credits, said he expects the
state's so-called credit spread to widen in the municipal bond
market as a result of the continuing impasse.
On Wednesday, the spread for Illinois bonds due in 10 years
remained steady at 175 basis points over Municipal Market Data's
benchmark triple-A yield scale. By contrast, the spread for New
Jersey, another state with fiscal problems, was 100 basis
points, while California's was only 20 basis points.
"If (Illinois) made significant changes, the market would
applaud with a little support," Ciccarone said.
The state appears to be bracing for credit rating cuts. The
governor's budget office has hired consultants to help Illinois
disentangle from interest rate swap agreements that could cost
the state more than $100 million should its ratings fall below
specified levels.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)