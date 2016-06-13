By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO, June 13
CHICAGO, June 13 Illinois has never missed a
bond payment, but the state for the first time is addressing
that doomsday scenario in a document
filed ahead of a scheduled $550 million bond sale this week.
In the prospectus for its June 16 sale of $550 million of
bonds, dated June 6, Illinois warned that if it were to miss a
payment, bondholders' ability to collect their money could be
delayed by court proceedings or other actions out of the state's
control. This is the first time the state has highlighted such a
warning, though its lawyers have given similar notice in
opinions appended to prior offering documents.
"It's a pretty cautious, if alarming, statement," said
Richard Ciccarone, who heads Merritt Research Services, which
analyzes municipal bond issuer data. The warning should increase
investor anxiety over buying the bonds, he added.
Standard & Poor's last week also questioned whether the
state could "maintain adequate debt-paying capacity" because of
deteriorating finances and political gridlock.
The politically gridlocked state is poised to enter a new
fiscal year on July 1 without a budget for the second time since
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner took office in 2015.
The nearly 12-month impasse - at a time when
Illinois has the worst-funded pension system among the 50
states- marks a level of fiscal paralysis not seen in the United
States at least since the Great Depression. No state has gone a
full year without a budget since at least the 1930s, according
to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
FEELING THE BITE
The budget impasse is beginning to exact significant
monetary costs. Of the state's $7.6 billion backlog of unpaid
bills, $4.1 billion represents obligations incurred without
appropriations from the state legislature, raising questions
about whether the state legally can pay those bills.
Illinois Budget Director Tim Nuding in a presentation to
potential investors this month said the state cannot make the
$4.1 billion in payments without appropriations from the
legislature. A state legislative committee has held hearings on
the question.
The $7.6 billion backlog means Illinois will top the record
$317 million in late-payment fees it set in fiscal 2013,
according to projections from the state comptroller's
office. Moody's Investors Service is projecting the state's
total backlog of unpaid bills could hit $14 billion in the
coming months, surpassing Illinois' previous high of $10 billion
in 2012.
Rauner himself has become the defendant in a recent lawsuit
from a consortium of social-service providers demanding more
than $100 million in payment for services already provided. One
of the plaintiffs, the Ounce of Prevention Fund, is run by the
governor's wife, Diana Rauner.
Illinois' warning to bond investors comes as the state's $26
billion of general obligation debt inched closer to "junk"
status with a new round of rating downgrades by Moody's
Investors Service and S&P last week.
UNCERTAINTY
The Rauner administration's disclosure of a potentially
disrupted bond payment scenario represents a "hedge against the
worst, worst case scenario," said John Schomberg, former general
counsel to Democratic former Governor Pat Quinn.
Rauner's political opponents are questioning the governor's
decision to sell bonds in the face of such uncertainty. "If
you're going to provide disclosure you can't pay the bonds, why
are we floating the bonds in the first place?," said state
Representative Stephanie Kifowit, a Democrat on the legislative
committee looking into the state's backlog of unpaid bills.
Illinois' Republican state comptroller, Leslie Munger, told
reporters on Thursday she could "envision no scenario" in which
the state would miss a debt payment. General obligation bonds
are secured by Illinois' full faith and credit, and money for
such bonds is placed into a fund each month exclusively for
principal and interest payments.
If a bond payment were missed, bondholders could ask the
Illinois Supreme Court to compel payment, but would need to
compete against litigation in other courts also seeking payment,
said Schomberg, who today is senior counsel at law firm Clark
Hill in Chicago.
