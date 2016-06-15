By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, June 15
CHICAGO, June 15 Top officials in Illinois
Governor Bruce Rauner's administration warned on Wednesday of
the imminent shutdown of hundreds of transportation projects
even though the state is selling bonds on Thursday to fund road,
bridge and mass transit work.
The odd timing of the announcement on the eve of the state
bond issue handed Rauner's Democratic rivals in the state
legislature fodder to question whether the first-term governor
was deliberately acting to drive up Illinois' borrowing costs.
Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Randall
Blankenhorn told reporters in the state capitol in Springfield
that 800 projects totaling $2 billion will be shuttered if the
legislature does not approve the governor's temporary budget
plan.
The state is selling $550 million of general obligation
bonds in the U.S. municipal market with $530 million of the
proceeds earmarked for mass transit and road construction.
The Republican governor pleaded with Democrats who control
the legislature to return to session to pass a spending plan
that would keep the state operating until January and fully fund
K-12 schools.
"Allowing the crisis to continue is wrong," Rauner said,
referring to the ongoing impasse that has left Illinois as the
only state without a fiscal 2016 budget.
Illinois has been dependent on court orders and a muddle of
ongoing and stopgap appropriations to continue operating and
lawmakers have not reached any agreement on a spending plan for
the fiscal year that begins July 1.
"We're hoping none of his activities or staff work is going
to drive up borrowing costs like it did for the Chicago Public
Schools in February," said Steve Brown, spokesman for Democratic
House Speaker Michael Madigan.
The school district delayed, then downsized its bond sale
after Rauner threatened a state takeover of CPS and said the
system was headed for bankruptcy, comments Chicago Mayor Rahm
Emanuel called "shameful" because of their possible impact on
the bond issue.
Rauner defended the state's borrowing, which comes on the
heels of last week's downgrades of Illinois' already-low credit
ratings. But his administration offered no
immediate explanation either on specific projects that could be
shut down or that might be funded through the bonds.
Illinois GO bonds continue to trade at wide spreads over
Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale. But the
state's upcoming debt issue will likely benefit from interest
rates that are at or near record lows as cash-heavy investors
chase scarce supply of bonds issued by states, cities, schools
and other muni issuers.
