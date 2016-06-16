CHICAGO, June 16 Bank of American Merrill Lynch won $550 million of Illinois general obligation bonds in competitive bidding on Thursday with wider spreads over the U.S. municipal market's benchmark yield scale.

Bonds due in 2026 with a 5 percent coupon were priced to yield 3.32 percent, which is 185 basis points over Municipal Market Data's triple-A yield scale. The spread was 175 basis points ahead of the bond sale, according to MMD, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

