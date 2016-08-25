CHICAGO Aug 25 Illinois sold nearly $549
million of revenue bonds in competitive bidding on Thursday,
dodging a steep market penalty the financially struggling state
has paid for its general obligation bonds.
The Build Illinois bonds, backed by the state's sale tax
revenue, have high-quality credit ratings of AAA from Standard &
Poor's and AA-plus from Fitch Ratings versus Illinois'
low-investment-grade GO ratings, which are the weakest among the
50 states.
Illinois has a huge $111 billion unfunded pension liability
and a chronic budget deficit. It was the only state without a
complete fiscal 2016 budget due to a political impasse.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch won the biggest chunk of the
bond issue - nearly $187 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds.
The pricing resulted in a spread over Municipal Market
Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale for 10-year bonds of 48
basis points, about 20 basis points narrower than the state's
last tax-exempt Build Illinois bond sale in June 2013.
The spread was also almost 3.5 times narrower than Illinois'
166 basis-point spread over the scale for 10-year GO bonds.
Another $152 million of refunding bonds was won by PNC
Capital Markets. The two bond refundings resulted in a present
value savings of $56 million, according to Governor Bruce
Rauner's office.
RBC Capital Markets won $150 million of new bonds at a true
interest cost of 2.387 percent, and J.P. Morgan Securities won
$60 million of taxable bonds at a true interest cost of 2.750
percent.
"We were pleased with strong interest from the public
finance community that enabled the state to borrow at
historically low interest rates," Rauner's office said in a
statement.
Moody's Investors Service, which was not asked to rate the
issue, maintains a Baa2 rating with a negative outlook on $2.75
billion of outstanding Build Illinois bonds and $26 billion of
the state's GO debt.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)