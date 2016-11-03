(Adds number of bidders, muni portfolio manager's comment, governor's office, S&P rating report, true interest cost)

CHICAGO Nov 3 Illinois sold $480 million of bonds on Thursday at high yield levels that underscore the U.S. municipal market's unease with the state's fiscal woes.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch beat out seven other bidders for the general obligation bonds which were priced with a top yield of 4.48 percent for bonds due in 2041 with a 5 percent coupon.

That put Illinois' so-called credit spread at 200 basis points over Municipal Market Data's (MMD) benchmark triple-A yield scale, matching the spread for some longer bonds in the state's previous bond sale, according to MMD.

By contrast, California's spread for 25-year bonds stood at just 20 basis points over the scale on Thursday, while New Jersey's was 68 basis points, MMD data showed.

Illinois, the lowest-rated U.S. state, is limping through its second straight year without a complete budget. A political impasse, along with a $111 billion unfunded pension liability and a growing pile of unpaid bills, have pounded Illinois' credit ratings into the low investment-grade level of triple-B.

Dan Solender, head municipal portfolio manager at Lord Abbett, said Thursday's Illinois debt pricing is indicative of even lower ratings.

"The yields show the market thinks there are more challenges to Illinois' credit than the rating agencies think," he said.

S&P Global Ratings affirmed Illinois' BBB rating with a negative outlook on Thursday, while warning of a possible downgrade.

"We could lower our rating should the state continue to demonstrate a lack of ability or willingness to adopt a long-term structural budget solution that also incorporates a credible approach to its long-term liabilities," S&P said in a statement.

The credit rating agency added that the state would face additional credit pressures if payments on its $600 million of variable-rate debt are accelerated due to the termination of related interest rate swaps or letters of credit.

A statement from Governor Bruce Rauner's office said the bond sale "met our expectations given the current status of the market." The true interest cost for the deal, structured with serial maturities from 2017 through 2041, was 4.245 percent.

In last month's $1.3 billion Illinois GO refunding bond issue, the spread for 10-year bonds widened to 200 basis points over the scale from 162 basis points prior to the sale.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Tom Brown)