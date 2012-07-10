CHICAGO, July 10 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn on
Tuesday signed a bill authorizing the sale of $1.6 billion of
bonds to fund road, rail and mass-transit projects.
Quinn, a Democrat, said the new law will extend the $31
billion, six-year Illinois Jobs Now program that was begun in
2009 to improve the state's infrastructure and spur job
creation.
John Sinsheimer, Illinois' capital markets director, said
the actual sale of the bonds will depend on when the projects
are launched and when they need the money.
Some of the new authorization could be included in a $300
million to $500 million general obligation bond issue the state
may sell competitively this fall, he said.
Illinois is also planning a $40 million GO bond sale to fund
technology projects in the fall. And next week the state will
sell about $1.5 billion of revenue bonds to pay off its federal
unemployment insurance loan, according to Sinsheimer.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog, Editing by Gary Crosse)