By Karen Pierog
| CHICAGO, Sept 28
CHICAGO, Sept 28 Illinois plans to sell as much
as $1.7 billion of general obligation bonds next month even as
the state, which is limping through a second straight fiscal
year without a complete budget, faces relatively steep borrowing
costs.
The nation's lowest-rated state is preparing to issue around
$400 million of new bonds to fund road, transportation and
school projects, and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of refunding
bonds to take advantage of lower rates in the U.S. municipal
market, Governor Bruce Rauner's office said on Wednesday.
A budget impasse, huge unfunded pension liability and
chronic budget deficits have pounded Illinois' credit ratings
into the low-investment grade triple-B level.
As a result, the state has paid a big market penalty. Its
so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A yield scale was 162 basis points for 10-year bonds on
Wednesday. By comparison, California's spread is just 22 basis
points, while Pennsylvania's is 57 basis points, according to
MMD.
The 25-year new bonds will be sold through competitive
bidding, while refunding bonds, authorized under a six-month
fiscal 2017 budget deal passed by the legislature in June, will
be priced through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies,
according to the governor's office.
Ahead of the sale, the Republican governor's office said the
stopgap budget is on track to leave Illinois $5.4 billion in the
red when the fiscal year ends on June 30 if nothing changes. A
bipartisan legislative commission in July projected a $7.8
billion deficit.
Rauner has said he expects the Democratic-controlled
legislature to take up budget matters and his agenda of business
and political reforms after the Nov. 8 election.
"While we are facing a much smaller hole than if the super
majority in control of the legislature passed its $7.5 billion
unbalanced budget, it further underscores the need to pass
reforms and a truly balanced budget this fall," said Rauner
spokeswoman Catherine Kelly, referring to a revenue shortfall in
a Democratic budget proposal earlier this year.
In the meantime, Illinois' pile of unpaid bills continues to
grow, hitting nearly $8.3 billion on Tuesday.
The governor's office said discussions are ongoing with
legislative budget working groups over selling about $5 billion
of shorter-term debt to pay down the bill pile.
Illinois has sold just over $1 billion of GO bonds in
competitive issues so far in 2016, as well as $549 million of
highly rated sales tax revenue bonds.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)