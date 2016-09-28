(Adds comment from Moody's analyst, report on swaps)

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Sept 28 Illinois plans to sell as much as $1.7 billion of general obligation bonds next month even as the state, which is limping through a second straight fiscal year without a complete budget, faces relatively steep borrowing costs.

The nation's lowest-rated state is preparing to issue around $400 million of new bonds to fund road, transportation and school projects, and $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion of refunding bonds to take advantage of lower rates in the U.S. municipal market, Governor Bruce Rauner's office said on Wednesday.

A budget impasse, huge unfunded pension liability and chronic budget deficits have pounded Illinois' credit ratings into the low-investment grade triple-B level.

As a result, the state has paid a big market penalty. Its so-called credit spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark triple-A yield scale was 162 basis points for 10-year bonds on Wednesday. By comparison, California's spread is just 22 basis points, while Pennsylvania's is 57 basis points, according to MMD.

The 25-year new bonds will be sold through competitive bidding, while refunding bonds, authorized under a six-month fiscal 2017 budget deal passed by the legislature in June, will be priced through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies, according to the governor's office.

Ahead of the sale, the Republican governor's office said the stopgap budget is on track to leave Illinois $5.4 billion in the red when the fiscal year ends on June 30 if nothing changes. A bipartisan legislative commission in July projected a $7.8 billion deficit.

Rauner has said he expects the Democratic-controlled legislature to take up budget matters and his agenda of business and political reforms after the Nov. 8 election.

"Our expectation is that the state will eventually reach some consensus. The question is how much damage the state does to itself between now and then," said Ted Hampton, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, which affirmed the state's Baa2 rating with a negative outlook on Wednesday.

Moody's reported Illinois reached more deals to lower credit rating thresholds that would trigger terminations of bank interest rate swaps at a cost to the state of about $153 million. Illinois renegotiated a Deutsche Bank swap trigger in June.

In the meantime, Illinois' pile of unpaid bills continues to grow, hitting nearly $8.3 billion on Tuesday.

The governor's office said discussions are ongoing with legislative budget working groups over selling about $5 billion of shorter-term debt to pay down the bill pile.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)