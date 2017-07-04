UPDATE 2-BOJ to cut inflation forecasts, hold off on easing - sources
* Dearth of ammunition keeps BOJ wary of easing (Adds output gap data)
CHICAGO, July 4 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner announced on Tuesday his veto of a $5 billion income tax rate hike that was the lynchpin of a newly passed bipartisan budget package designed to end the state’s record-setting fiscal impasse, he announced via social media.
“I just vetoed Speaker Madigan’s 32 percent permanent income tax increase,” the Republican governor announced in posts to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, referring to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, the package’s main legislative architect. The posts did not disclose whether he had taken similar action on spending and borrowing measures that made up the entire package. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Dearth of ammunition keeps BOJ wary of easing (Adds output gap data)
July 5 U.S. denim retailer True Religion Apparel Inc said on Wednesday it filed for bankruptcy protection and signed a restructuring agreement with a majority of its lenders.
* True Religion Apparel Inc says files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection