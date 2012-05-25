May 25 Facing a May 31 deadline, the Illinois
General Assembly on Friday raced to pass legislation to stop the
state from sinking under pension and Medicaid payments, which
account for 39 percent of general fund spending.
The Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday sent
Governor Pat Quinn a bill that would slice spending on Medicaid,
the joint federal-state healthcare program for the poor, by $1.6
billion by reducing eligibility and provider rates and cutting
or eliminating programs.
"The status quo would have led to Medicaid's collapse, and I
am pleased to see the General Assembly take strong action to put
our Medicaid system and our state on the path to sound fiscal
footing," Quinn, a Democrat, said in a statement.
He added that other parts of a $2.7 billion Medicaid reform
package still need to be passed, including a measure to increase
the state tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack.
Quinn, who unveiled his Medicaid reforms in April, had said
the tax hike would raise $335.7 million a year, which would
boost federal matching funds for Medicaid by a like amount.
As part of the cigarette tax hike, lawmakers may also tackle
a problem increasingly faced by nonprofit hospitals in the state
- the level of charity care they must provide to qualify for
property tax exemptions, said Steve Brown, spokesman for House
Speaker Michael Madigan, on Friday.
Illinois has stripped some hospitals of their exemptions,
forcing them to eventually makes millions of dollars in local
property tax payments. Credit rating agencies have warned
hospital ratings could fall as a result.
Another measure was aimed at restricting the amount of
Medicaid bills incurred in one fiscal year that are pushed into
the next fiscal year, according to Brown.
Quinn last month also proposed a plan to save $65 billion to
$85 billion over 30 years through changes in the state's
severely unfunded public employee pension system.
Spokesmen for the speaker and for Senate President John
Cullerton said negotiations on pension reforms were ongoing.
"There are lots of conversations and those will probably
continue through the next week," Brown said, adding that one
part of Quinn's plan - raising the retirement age to 67 - is
probably not going to happen.
Lawmakers earlier this month sent Quinn a bill that aims to
rein in retiree healthcare costs.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has warned of a
multiple-notch downgrade in Illinois's A-plus rating if progress
is not made in the current legislative session to address fiscal
problems that include an $83 billion unfunded pension liability
and a structural budget deficit fueled by billions of dollars in
unpaid, overdue bills.
Meanwhile, the House this week passed legislation that would
expand casino gambling by adding five casinos, including one in
Chicago, and slots at race tracks.
State Representative Lou Lang, the measure's sponsor, said
it could raise an estimated $400 million to $500 million from
licensing fees for the upcoming fiscal 2013 budget.
Quinn, who vetoed a gambling expansion bill last year, said
the new one still falls short of ethical standards and other
protections he laid out last fall.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)