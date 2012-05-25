May 25 Facing a May 31 deadline, the Illinois General Assembly on Friday raced to pass legislation to stop the state from sinking under pension and Medicaid payments, which account for 39 percent of general fund spending.

The Democratic-controlled legislature on Thursday sent Governor Pat Quinn a bill that would slice spending on Medicaid, the joint federal-state healthcare program for the poor, by $1.6 billion by reducing eligibility and provider rates and cutting or eliminating programs.

"The status quo would have led to Medicaid's collapse, and I am pleased to see the General Assembly take strong action to put our Medicaid system and our state on the path to sound fiscal footing," Quinn, a Democrat, said in a statement.

He added that other parts of a $2.7 billion Medicaid reform package still need to be passed, including a measure to increase the state tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack.

Quinn, who unveiled his Medicaid reforms in April, had said the tax hike would raise $335.7 million a year, which would boost federal matching funds for Medicaid by a like amount.

As part of the cigarette tax hike, lawmakers may also tackle a problem increasingly faced by nonprofit hospitals in the state - the level of charity care they must provide to qualify for property tax exemptions, said Steve Brown, spokesman for House Speaker Michael Madigan, on Friday.

Illinois has stripped some hospitals of their exemptions, forcing them to eventually makes millions of dollars in local property tax payments. Credit rating agencies have warned hospital ratings could fall as a result.

Another measure was aimed at restricting the amount of Medicaid bills incurred in one fiscal year that are pushed into the next fiscal year, according to Brown.

Quinn last month also proposed a plan to save $65 billion to $85 billion over 30 years through changes in the state's severely unfunded public employee pension system.

Spokesmen for the speaker and for Senate President John Cullerton said negotiations on pension reforms were ongoing.

"There are lots of conversations and those will probably continue through the next week," Brown said, adding that one part of Quinn's plan - raising the retirement age to 67 - is probably not going to happen.

Lawmakers earlier this month sent Quinn a bill that aims to rein in retiree healthcare costs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has warned of a multiple-notch downgrade in Illinois's A-plus rating if progress is not made in the current legislative session to address fiscal problems that include an $83 billion unfunded pension liability and a structural budget deficit fueled by billions of dollars in unpaid, overdue bills.

Meanwhile, the House this week passed legislation that would expand casino gambling by adding five casinos, including one in Chicago, and slots at race tracks.

State Representative Lou Lang, the measure's sponsor, said it could raise an estimated $400 million to $500 million from licensing fees for the upcoming fiscal 2013 budget.

Quinn, who vetoed a gambling expansion bill last year, said the new one still falls short of ethical standards and other protections he laid out last fall. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler)