By Dave McKinney
| SPRINGFIELD, Ill.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. May 31 Illinois Democrats set
aside a seven-month spending plan offered on Tuesday by
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner, leaving a full-year budget the
governor has vowed to veto as the most likely option to pass on
the final day of the legislature's spring session.
Rauner's administration proposed a framework for a
short-term budget that would address unappropriated spending for
the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, and fully or
partially fund key fiscal 2017 items including K-12 schools.
Illinois has limped through fiscal 2016 as the only U.S.
state without a complete budget, operating under court-ordered
spending, continuing and stopgap appropriations, and an enacted
school funding budget.
The impasse between Rauner and Democrats who control the
legislature showed no sign of relenting. At issue are
business-friendly and labor-weakening changes championed by
Rauner and opposed by Democrats.
House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John
Cullerton left a brief budget meeting in the governor's office
Tuesday morning in no rush to move Rauner's proposal, instead
handing it off to a bipartisan panel of legislators the governor
convened.
"This is not something that's going to happen today,"
Madigan told reporters.
Republicans accused Democrats of putting Rauner's plan in a
legislative deep freeze and showing no sincere effort to decide
on the issue before a midnight Tuesday deadline, after which it
will require a tougher, three-fifths voting majority to pass a
bill.
A budget passed by House Democrats last week could still be
taken up by the Senate before the deadline. Rauner has vowed to
veto that spending plan, calling it more than $7 billion short
on revenue.
Under Rauner's short-term budget framework, the state would
tap its rainy day fund, which totaled $275 million at the end of
fiscal 2015, and another nongeneral fund to pay fiscal 2016
bills to keep prisons, mental health centers and veterans homes
operating and to compensate social services providers that were
not part of court orders and consent decrees.
For fiscal 2017, which begins on July 1, the state would
appropriate federal money. Schools would be funded at their
fiscal 2016 levels, while colleges and universities would once
again receive less money with only $600 million.
Another $450 million, raised by forgoing repayment of a
previous interfund borrowing, would be tapped to pay vendors for
critical food, utility, and fuel purchases needed to keep
prisoners fed, state police on the road and medical services
available.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)