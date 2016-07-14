By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO, July 14
budget for the first half of the fiscal 2017 budget year means
budget for the first half of the fiscal 2017 budget year means
expenses will outstrip revenues by a record-setting $7.8
billion, a legislative analysis showed on Thursday.
The report by the bipartisan Commission on Government
Forecasting and Accountability came as Illinois Comptroller
Leslie Munger warned that the state could face a $10 billion
backlog of unpaid bills by December, with average payment delays
growing from the current two months to at least six months by
year's end.
"If we look at the numbers we are facing, the realities
continue to be sobering," Munger, a Republican, told reporters.
The analysis underscored how the six-month budget, approved
by the Democratic-led legislature and enacted by Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner in late June, was hardly a fiscal panacea
despite being the first breakthrough in a yearlong budget
stalemate.
The legislative panel estimated total state spending for the
2017 fiscal year that began on July 1 at $39.5 billion, compared
with expected revenues of $31.8 billion. The spending total
includes nearly $3 billion for public employee healthcare,
higher education and other state programs not covered by the
budget that will fund state government through December.
The resulting $7.8 billion deficit is "proof that the
recently passed unbalanced stopgap measure is making our
insolvent state's fiscal problems much worse," said state
Representative David McSweeney, a Republican representing part
of Chicago's northwestern suburbs who requested the commission
study.
"The General Assembly should do its job and go back into
session to immediately adopt a balanced budget without a tax
increase," he said.
Munger said she expected no disruption in state bond
payments but cautioned she may have to skip a monthly state
pension payment as she did late last year before making up for
the shortfall in April. State law dictates $6.9 billion in
payments to Illinois' five pension systems by next June.
"I may need to do that again if we get into an extremely low
cash period in the fall," she said.
Dan Long, executive director of the legislative
budget-forecasting panel, said if the deficit projection holds,
it would eclipse Illinois' previous record deficit of $6.09
billion in fiscal 2010 before passage of a temporary state
income tax increase.
