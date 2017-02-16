BRIEF-COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP PRICES $200 MLN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
BELLEVILLE, Ill. Feb 16 Illinois state workers will continue to be paid without a state budget in place after a judge on Thursday refused to rescind his previous order requiring payments.
St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Robert LeChien rejected a request by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan to lift his July 15 order requiring state workers to be paid during the state's record nearly 20-month budget impasse in hopes of putting pressure on lawmakers to pass a spending plan. (Reporting by Sue Britt; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
* COBALT 27 CAPITAL CORP. PRICES $200 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND FILES FINAL PROSPECTUS
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: