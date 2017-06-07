BRIEF-Biotest reaches 2nd milestone in expansion project
* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT
CHICAGO, June 7 A U.S. District Court judge on Wednesday said Illinois has failed to comply with federal consent decrees by minimally funding Medicaid during the state's budget impasse.
Judge Joan Lefkow ordered renewed negotiations between Illinois and health care advocates for the poor to reach a goal of "substantial compliance" with the decrees.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chris Reese)
* DGAP-NEWS: BIOTEST AG: BIOTEST REACHES 2ND MILESTONE IN BIOTEST NEXT LEVEL EXPANSION PROJECT
* Says to consider issue of NCDs upto 5 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that a meeting of the Administrative Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 27, 2017 to consider and approve the issue of Secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs. 500 crores on private placement basis] Further company coverage:
* Says received U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules, USP Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tvG8ZH) Further company coverage: