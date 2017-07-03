CHICAGO, July 2 Illinois' Democratic-controlled
House passed big, permanent income-tax rate increases on Sunday
with the help of some Republican votes as the cash-strapped
state scrambled to piece together a budget and revenue plan to
stave off a bond rating downgrade to junk.
The $5 billion tax package, which passed in a 72-45 vote,
would boost the personal income tax rate to 4.95 percent from
3.75 percent and the corporate rate to 7 percent from 5.25
percent. It would also close tax loopholes and expand tax
credits. It now heads to the Democratic-led Senate for
concurrence.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Peter Cooney)