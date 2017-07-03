CHICAGO, July 3 The Illinois House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill for the final piece of the state's fiscal 2018 budget that includes authorization for $6 billion of bonds to pay bills.

The budget implementation bill was sent to the Senate on a 72-36 vote. The House on Sunday passed appropriation and revenue bills that require concurrence votes in the Senate. (Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney; Editing by David Gregorio)