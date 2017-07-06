MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
CHICAGO, July 6 The Illinois House of Representatives on Thursday mustered just enough votes to override the governor's veto of a fiscal 2018 revenue bill that includes a $5 billion income tax increase.
The 71-42 vote by the chamber enacts the bill into law over Republican Governor Bruce Rauner's objection.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing
* Virtu financial - on june 30 orchestra borrower, unit of co entered into escrow credit agreement with lenders party thereto and jpmorgan chase bank n.a