CHICAGO Feb 2 The impasse over Illinois' fiscal 2016 budget is pushing the state $6.2 billion deeper into debt, the state comptroller said on Tuesday.

With revenue down $5 billion due to the rollback of income tax rates last year and courts requiring some health and social service spending at fiscal 2015 levels or higher, Comptroller Leslie Munger said the stalemate is making Illinois' already shaky finances shakier.

"The bottom line is the state cannot go bankrupt and we cannot print money. Taxpayers are going to have to pay this bill," Munger told reporters.

Illinois has the lowest credit ratings and the worst-funded pensions among the 50 states.

Munger predicted Illinois' bill backlog, a barometer of the state's chronic structural budget deficit, will grow from $7 billion currently to as much as $12 billion when fiscal 2016 ends on June 30 with the wait time for bill payment growing as well.

Illinois needs more revenue, according to Munger, who cautioned that the individual income tax rate, which fell to 3.75 percent last year from 5 percent, would have to climb to a politically unsupportable 8 percent. She renewed her call to pass a budget, while continuing to throw her support behind cutting government spending and passing initiatives championed by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Democrats who control the legislature have resisted the Republican governor's so-called turnaround agenda that seeks pro-business legislation and curbs on collective bargaining, leaving the state without a full budget seven months into the fiscal year.

At a separate event on Tuesday, Rauner continued to push for reforms before he would entertain a revenue fix for the budget. He also vowed to veto the latest spending bill passed by Democrats last week appropriating $397 million in financial assistance grants for college students and $324 million for community colleges

"I want to fund (college) grants but I don't have the money to do that," he told reporters.

Munger, meanwhile, said Illinois has managed to make its monthly pension payments after delaying a $560 million November payment, which she noted should be made up in April.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Andrea Ricci)