By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Feb 16 Never in Illinois' modern
history has a governor proposed a budget for an upcoming fiscal
year without a current spending plan in place, but that odd
political reality confronts Republican Governor Bruce Rauner as
he delivers his second budget address on Wednesday.
Rauner, a former private equity investor, will lay out his
spending priorities for fiscal 2017, which begins on July 1. Yet
there is little sense that the 7-1/2-month-long impasse between
the governor and Democrats who control the Illinois General
Assembly shows any signs of abating.
"I don't look for a breakthrough to come from (the
governor's) speech," said State Representative Dan Brady, a
Republican. "I look for the breakthrough to come because the
pressure has been turned on all of us from those affected from
this budget impasse."
About 90 percent of state government is being funded through
court orders, an enacted spending bill for K-12 schools, and
continuing appropriations for pensions and bonds. Spending is
largely at fiscal 2015 levels when revenue was higher before
temporarily raised income tax rates rolled back on Jan. 1, 2015,
making Illinois' shaky finances even shakier.
Rauner has blocked any budget deal unless Democrats make
concessions on his so-called Turnaround Agenda. His plan would
weaken collective-bargaining rights, limit workers injured on
the job from obtaining compensation from employers, freeze
property taxes and change how legislative district boundaries
are drawn.
"I'm expecting to hear more of the same from the governor:
'Give me the Turnaround Agenda, give me redistricting reform,
and we can talk,'" said State Representative Greg Harris, a
Chicago Democrat.
Not since Illinois enacted its current constitution in 1970
has the state gone this deep into a fiscal year without having a
budget in place, according to a legislative analysis seen by
Reuters.
The ongoing stalemate is deepening the fiscal woes of the
fifth-largest U.S. state.
The state's backlog of unpaid bills, currently at $7.2
billion, could reach $12 billion by June 30, Illinois
Comptroller Leslie Munger warned recently.
Illinois' structural budget deficit is projected to balloon
to $6.6 billion from $4.2 billion in fiscal 2015, according to a
report released by the Institute of Government & Public Affairs
at the University of Illinois.
The study said "it is hard to imagine any new sources of
sustainable revenue that could be adopted and cover a gap of
this magnitude." That leaves unsustainable borrowing or huge and
unpopular spending cuts.
(Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by
Matthew Lewis)