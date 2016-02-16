CHICAGO Feb 16 Never in Illinois' modern history has a governor proposed a budget for an upcoming fiscal year without a current spending plan in place, but that odd political reality confronts Republican Governor Bruce Rauner as he delivers his second budget address on Wednesday.

Rauner, a former private equity investor, will lay out his spending priorities for fiscal 2017, which begins on July 1. Yet there is little sense that the 7-1/2-month-long impasse between the governor and Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly shows any signs of abating.

"I don't look for a breakthrough to come from (the governor's) speech," said State Representative Dan Brady, a Republican. "I look for the breakthrough to come because the pressure has been turned on all of us from those affected from this budget impasse."

About 90 percent of state government is being funded through court orders, an enacted spending bill for K-12 schools, and continuing appropriations for pensions and bonds. Spending is largely at fiscal 2015 levels when revenue was higher before temporarily raised income tax rates rolled back on Jan. 1, 2015, making Illinois' shaky finances even shakier.

Rauner has blocked any budget deal unless Democrats make concessions on his so-called Turnaround Agenda. His plan would weaken collective-bargaining rights, limit workers injured on the job from obtaining compensation from employers, freeze property taxes and change how legislative district boundaries are drawn.

"I'm expecting to hear more of the same from the governor: 'Give me the Turnaround Agenda, give me redistricting reform, and we can talk,'" said State Representative Greg Harris, a Chicago Democrat.

Not since Illinois enacted its current constitution in 1970 has the state gone this deep into a fiscal year without having a budget in place, according to a legislative analysis seen by Reuters.

The ongoing stalemate is deepening the fiscal woes of the fifth-largest U.S. state.

The state's backlog of unpaid bills, currently at $7.2 billion, could reach $12 billion by June 30, Illinois Comptroller Leslie Munger warned recently.

Illinois' structural budget deficit is projected to balloon to $6.6 billion from $4.2 billion in fiscal 2015, according to a report released by the Institute of Government & Public Affairs at the University of Illinois.

The study said "it is hard to imagine any new sources of sustainable revenue that could be adopted and cover a gap of this magnitude." That leaves unsustainable borrowing or huge and unpopular spending cuts. (Additional reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)