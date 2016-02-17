SPRINGFIELD, Ill. Feb 17 Illinois Republican
Governor Bruce Rauner on Wednesday called on Democrats who
control the legislature to give him the power to balance the
state's chronically unbalanced budget if they continue to reject
his proposed reform package.
In his second budget address to the legislature since taking
office, Rauner said residents were "sick and tired" of a
political impasse that has left the fifth-largest U.S. state
without a full budget for nearly eight months.
He also pledged to work on a bipartisan plan to revamp the
state's school funding system, while warning that the Chicago
Public Schools "is threatening a lawsuit against the state."
