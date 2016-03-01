CHICAGO, March 1 Illinois' fiscal 2016 general funds revenue is projected to be $442 million lower than an earlier forecast due to worse-than-expected tax collections, a state legislative commission reported on Tuesday.

The bipartisan Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability said that poor performance by corporate income taxes coupled with stagnant sale tax collections led to the lower projection of $31.7 billion for the fiscal year that began on July 1.

An impasse between Republican Governor Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the legislature has left the fifth-largest U.S. state without a fully enacted budget.

The state is operating under court-ordered spending and mandatory appropriations that do not take into account available revenue. Illinois has the lowest credit ratings and worst-funded pensions among the 50 states.

For fiscal 2017, the commission projected a net revenue increase of $215 million, bringing general funds revenue to $31.9 billion.

It noted that the forecast from the governor's budget office includes $925 million in revenue assumptions that "can be described in varying degrees from being unlikely to uncertain." Those include $200 million from selling the state's main office building in Chicago and $500 million in federal reimbursements. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)