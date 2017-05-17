CHICAGO May 17 Illinois' unpaid bill backlog, a barometer of the state's deep financial woes, hit a new record high of $14.3 billion, as the legislature nears the May 31 end of its session without a budget deal, the state comptroller's office said on Wednesday.

The bill pile jumped from $13.3 billion after the governor's budget office this week reported more than $1 billion in liabilities held at state agencies, the comptroller said.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)