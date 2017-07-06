CHICAGO, July 6 Illinois' state Capitol building
in Springfield was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon
after a woman threw an unidentified white powder into the
offices of the governor and lieutenant governor as well as in
the House gallery, a fire department official said.
The incident delayed a crucial vote by the House of
Representatives on overriding the governor's vetoes of fiscal
2018 budget bills.
Barry Helmerichs, fire chief in Springfield, Illinois, told
Reuters his department sent a hazardous materials team to the
Capitol after receiving a call at 1:26 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes
before the House was set to go into session.
Helmerichs said his department is analyzing the powdery
substance but has ordered everyone inside the statehouse to stay
in place, including in the House chamber, where lawmakers were
milling around while the building remained on lockdown.
"We don't want them out and spreading this around," he said,
referring to the powder and noting caution was merited even
though the powder might prove harmless.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner was not in the building,
his office said.
The Democratic-controlled House was scheduled on Thursday
afternoon to try to enact a $36 billion budget and tax hike
vetoed by Rauner on Tuesday. The nation's fifth-largest state
has been without a complete budget for two fiscal years due to
political wrangling.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog in Chicago;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)