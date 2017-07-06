(Recasts with end of lockdown, House set to vote.)
CHICAGO, July 6 A lockdown at Illinois' state
Capitol building over an unidentified white powder ended after
about two hours on Thursday afternoon, authorities said, and the
House readied to vote on a state budget.
Earlier, the Capitol in Springfield, Illinois, was placed on
lockdown after a woman threw powder into the offices of the
governor and lieutenant governor as well as in the House
gallery, a fire department official said.
The incident delayed a crucial vote by the House of
Representatives on overriding the governor's vetoes of fiscal
2018 budget bills.
Barry Helmerichs, fire chief in Springfield, told Reuters
his department determined the powder thrown in the three
locations was harmless, though the exact substance was unclear.
"Do I know what it is? It could be talcum powder, baby
powder, anything," he said.
A hazardous materials team was sent to the Capitol after
receiving a call at 1:26 p.m. CDT, 4 minutes before the House
was set to go into session. An all-clear signal was broadcast in
the Capitol shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner was not in the building,
his office said.
The Democratic-controlled House was scheduled on Thursday
afternoon to try to enact a $36 billion budget and tax hike
vetoed by Rauner on Tuesday. The nation's fifth-largest state
has been without a complete budget for two fiscal years due to
political wrangling.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog in Chicago;
Editing by Matthew Lewis)