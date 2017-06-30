REFILE-Congo declares Ebola outbreak over after four deaths
KINSHASA, July 1 Democratic Republic of Congo declared its two-month Ebola outbreak officially over on Saturday after 42 days without recording a new case of the disease.
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.
The order by Judge Joan Lefkow also stipulated that Illinois send $2 billion to Medicaid providers during the fiscal year that starts on Saturday to pay down the existing $3.1 billion backlog of unpaid bills. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment