CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.

The order by Judge Joan Lefkow also stipulated that Illinois send $2 billion to Medicaid providers during the fiscal year that starts on Saturday to pay down the existing $3.1 billion backlog of unpaid bills. (Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Sandra Maler)