By Dave McKinney
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 24 To see the fickle fiscal
state of affairs in cash-strapped Illinois, you need look no
further than how the musical acts Styx, Sammy Hagar and Hank
Williams Jr got paid for performing at the state fair in August,
but the woman who sculpted the event's life-sized butter cow did
not.
Nearly five months into a budget impasse pitting new
Republican Governor Bruce Rauner against long-serving Democratic
House Speaker Michael Madigan, Illinois is deep into uncharted
territory.
Vendors are paid, or denied payment, at the behest of
obscure laws or on demand from state and federal courts,
resulting in misshapen priorities between the budgetary haves
and have-not's.
A provision in state law, for example, allows grandstand
acts to be paid up-front, enabling Rauner's administration to
authorize more than $2 million in expedited payments to 20
performers, state records show.
But Sharon BuMann, the New York butter sculptor who for 14
years has carved a cow from a large block of butter at the
state's fair is considered a vendor, and that status sent her
invoice into an unpaid pile that has reached $7 billion.
Despite the state's not having a spending plan, court orders
and other mandated spending have put Illinois on a trajectory to
exceed Rauner's proposed $32 billion budget by $5 billion.
And the state comptroller, who must pay the bills, has warned
that Illinois will miss a $560 million pension payment next
month if the stalemate persists.
The state's decision not to pay BuMann's $2,500 bill even as
it dispensed tens of thousands of dollars to musical performers
has left her frustrated.
"It's not fair. I do performance art, too," BuMann said.
"They don't spend their time in refrigeration for 30 or 40 hours
at a time, all week long. They just perform something they do
all the time."
Medalists for prize-winning pigs, cows and quilts haven't
received their prize money either, a spokeswoman for the state
Department of Agriculture said.
"The ridiculousness of Sammy Hagar and these guys getting
paid first is just a symptom of our dysfunction," said state
Representative Jack Franks, a veteran Democrat from far
northwest suburban Chicago.
The state's fiscal meltdown has drawn notice from Moody's
Investor Services and Fitch Ratings, which this week both
downgraded Illinois' credit rating, citing the budget impasse,
the growing inventory of unpaid bills and the state's dismally
funded pension systems.
The range of unpaid vendors and service providers is as
broad and varied as Illinois itself.
A janitorial firm, owed about $114,000 for cleaning the
atrium in the state's main Chicago office building, the James R.
Thompson Center, walked away from its contract in mid-October.
And lottery winners sued last month after the state-run lottery
failed to make timely payment on $288.4 million in winnings.
Rauner has taken cost-cutting steps. This summer, Rauner
sold five state planes, banking $2.5 million, and grounded
aircraft that ferried politicians on the 200-mile trip between
Chicago and the state capital in Springfield. And earlier this
month, he proposed selling the Thompson Center to save $12
million a year in operating costs.
Rauner has said he will not sign any budget until after the
legislature approves his "turnaround agenda" that seeks to
weaken public-employee unions and impose other business-friendly
changes. But Democrats who control the state legislature have
balked at those demands, leaving the state without a budget as
pressure mounts on vendors and social-service networks.
Numerous social service agencies that depend on state
funding say they are facing shutdowns if the budget impasse is
not resolved. The Sexual Assault Counseling and Information
Service, a rape counseling agency in the campus town of
Charleston, expects to close in three weeks without a budget
deal freeing up about $240,000 in expected state funding, the
agency told Reuters.
Erin Walters, the group's executive director, wondered aloud
about priorities that determined musicians would be paid while
her organization is left to contemplate closing for the first
time since its 1977 founding.
"That is so disheartening on so many levels because we're
placing such a high value on being entertained for a moment,"
Walters said. "It seems selfish for that to be a priority when
we have so many other social services suffering right now."
But Rauner spokeswoman Catherine Kelly said performers
netted the fair a $38,000 profit. She blamed the overall budget
meltdown on "the Democratic supermajority that controls the
legislature has repeatedly refused to consider any of the
governor's reforms."
Madigan's camp acknowledged paying musical acts up front is
important to recruit top-shelf entertainment but hit Rauner for
the mess. "Programs where people have had to shut down or cut
back all totally in his court," Madigan spokesman Steve
Brown said.
Those dealing with Illinois might learn from the
cash-and-carry approach recognized as standard practice in the
music industry and long accepted by earlier Illinois
administrations to draw interest in fairs that are favorite
campaign venues for politicians.
Charlie Brusco, manager for the 1970s rock band Styx, said
the group collected its $75,000 payment before the bus carrying
lead singers James "JY" Young and Tommy Shaw and their band
left the state fairgrounds.
"We always leave the venue with our money," Brusco said.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by David Greising and Sue
Horton)