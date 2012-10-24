CHICAGO Oct 24 A report released on Wednesday
detailing Illinois' fiscal downward spiral was welcomed by the
state's top budget official, who said he was working
relentlessly to tackle the state's biggest problem: public
pensions.
Jerry Stermer, Illinois' budget director, said the report by
the national State Budget Crisis Task Force headed by former
Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker and former New York
Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch is "required reading for
every public official in Illinois."
The nonpartisan group's report, which was unveiled at a
conference, warned that the state may not be able to provide
basic services to residents or meet employee benefit obligations
as its budget was no longer sustainable.
Richard Dye, a University of Illinois professor who worked
on the report in conjunction with the school's Institute of
Government and Public Affairs, said the state's Medicaid
spending doubled from 2000 to 2011, while its debt service
payments tripled between 2002 to 2011. A big chunk of that debt
was issued to pay for public pensions, which are underfunded by
about $85 billion, he added.
The report said Illinois was already "essentially insolvent"
as the financial crisis hit in 2008 due to poor fiscal
management and opaque budgeting. Meanwhile, the state is trying
to catch up on decades of pension underfunding and as a result
pension payments are starting to crowd out funding for essential
services.
"Illinois has been doing back flips on a high wire without a
net," the report said.
It called for tax and pension reform, noting that spending
cuts and revenue increases will probably be necessary. Other
recommendations included working with the federal government to
control Medicaid costs, maintaining a "meaningful" rainy day
fund, adopting a "nonpolitical" revenue forecasting process,
monitoring local governments' finances and creating a
comprehensive capital improvement plan.
Stermer said he was working "day and night" on pension
reform, adding that he expected state lawmakers to take up
legislation during a lame-duck session in early January.
The lack of pension reform and a structural budget deficit
have weighed on Illinois' credit ratings, which at A from
Standard & Poor's Rating Services and A2 from Moody's Investors
Service are the lowest among states.
Ravitch said the same fiscal woes plaguing Illinois can be
found in other states and that the task force was not offering
specific solutions in its report.
"The most important thing is preserving the democratic
process," he said.
Ravitch and Volcker formed the task force in June 2011 in
response to concerns over persistent state budget imbalances.
A July 2012 task force report focusing on California,
Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia found that
rising health care and pension costs, along with volatile tax
revenue and federal budget cuts, threatened state budget
stability.