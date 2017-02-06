CHICAGO Feb 6 Illinois risks a credit rating
downgrade and eroded economic growth prospects if the state
fails to take action to fix its budget problems, S&P Global
Ratings said on Monday.
S&P, which rates Illinois BBB with a negative outlook, said
legislation boosting revenue and ending the state's nearly
two-year budget impasse could improve the near-term fiscal
outlook.
A package of bills before the state Senate includes measures
to increase state income taxes and allow borrowing to pay bills.
S&P said it takes no position on that legislation.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney)