CHICAGO Aug 28 Illinois Governor Pat Quinn
vetoed a bill that would have expanded gambling and increased
the number of casinos in the state, saying the measure fell
short on ethical standards and oversight.
"Illinois should never settle for a gaming bill that
includes loopholes for mobsters," the Democratic governor said
on Tuesday in his veto message to the legislature.
Quinn also blasted the bill for not banning contributions
from gaming licensees and casino managers to political
campaigns, noting that several other states, including
Massachusetts, New Jersey, Iowa and Indiana, have such
restrictions.
The bill would have increased the number of casinos in
Illinois from 10 to 15, including a first one in Chicago, and
would have allowed slot machines at race tracks.
As for a Chicago casino, Quinn said the legislation did not
subject the facility to the same level of oversight by the
Illinois Gaming Board as other casinos in the state.
"Permitting the Chicago casino to operate without the
appropriate oversight of the gaming board is not good for
Illinois," Quinn said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said his city was losing $20
million a month to nearby casinos in Indiana.
"I spoke with the governor this morning and we agreed it
cannot take another 20 years of discussion to draft and pass a
bill that will be signed into law," Emanuel said in a statement.
"I will continue to work relentlessly with all parties to pass a
bill that will allow a Chicago casino to be built and
implemented responsibly."
State Representative Lou Lang, a Democrat and the bill's
sponsor, called the veto "unfortunate and disappointing but
predictable." The legislature passed a similar measure last year
that fizzled under a Quinn veto threat.
Lang said there was a good chance the veto could be
overridden in the Democrat-controlled legislature during its
fall session that begins in November.
"I think I already have the votes in the House," he said,
adding that he was working on getting the necessary votes in the
Senate.
The labor union and horse racing-backed Illinois Revenue and
Jobs Alliance, which was pushing for the bill, said the veto
will cost the cash-strapped state 20,000 new jobs, more than $1
billion in one-time licensing fees, and more than $200 million
in annual revenue.
Casinos in Illinois operated by Argosy, Harrah's, Hollywood
Casino and others generated $489 million in state and local tax
revenue last year, according to the Illinois Casino Gaming
Association.
Quinn said the gambling-expansion measure did not provide
adequate support for education, which was cut by $210 million in
the current budget. He also warned that gambling cannot fix the
state's fiscal problems.
"Even a casino on every street corner cannot repair the
state's $83 billion unfunded pension liability," he said, urging
lawmakers to focus on pension reform.
Earlier this month, a one-day special session of the
legislature called by Quinn was adjourned without the final
passage of any pension reform measures.