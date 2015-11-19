CHICAGO Nov 19 Cook County's plan to
significantly boost payments to its pension fund over the amount
required by Illinois law could lead to legal challenges by
taxpayers, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
Illinois' biggest county, which is home to Chicago, passed a
fiscal 2016 budget on Wednesday that increases its pension
payment by $270.5 million over the $195 million required by
state law, according to the credit rating agency. Revenue for
the bigger payment will come from a 1 percentage point increase
in the county's sales tax that is expected to raise $308 million
for the budget.
"The county's pension strategy is notable, as it includes
actuarially determined funding of the pension liability, but
appears to ignore the restrictions imposed by the current
pension statute, leaving the county vulnerable to potential
litigation from taxpayers challenging the increased payments,"
Fitch said in a statement.
Cook County, like the state of Illinois, Chicago, and the
Chicago Public Schools, has been struggling with a big unfunded
pension liability and limited ability to cut costs due to an
Illinois constitutional provision protecting public worker
retirement benefits from being reduced.
Legislation pushed by the county to change retirement
benefits and require actuarial funding stalled in the Illinois
Legislature. Pension reform laws enacted for Illinois and
Chicago retirement systems were found by state courts to be
unconstitutional.
The county's retirement system was 61.5 percent funded with
a $5.25 billion unfunded liability at the end of 2013.
Fitch said its negative outlook on the county's A-plus
credit rating includes concerns over the county's ability to
implement an affordable plan to shore up pension funding.
"This plan, if it survives legal testing, could address
those concerns; but if legal challenges invalidate it, the
county will again become reliant upon state legislative action
to improve pension funding," the rating agency added.
Frank Shuftan, a spokesman for Cook County Board President
Toni Preckwinkle, said the county is "making tough and
responsible decisions to stabilize our fiscal structure and not
kick the can down the road to future generations."
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Matthew Lewis)