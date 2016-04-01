By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 1 A Chicago doctor and a member
of her staff have been charged with falsifying medical documents
to help applicants bypass U.S. citizenship tests, prosecutors
said on Friday.
Dr. Jasminka Kostic, 59, and Nikki Pozdol, 47, who works in
the billing department at Kostic's office, were each charged
with one count of knowingly making false statements in a
document submitted to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration
Services, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District
of Illinois said.
According to the indictment, Kostic, who maintains a
practice on Chicago's North Side, and Pozdol improperly
diagnosed citizenship applicants as physically or mentally
impaired to the point where they were unable to demonstrate
knowledge of U.S. history and the English language. That
diagnosis allowed applicants to seek a waiver for parts of the
citizenship test.
Kostic, who also was charged with one count of attempted
unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization, did not
respond to a call seeking comment. An attorney was not listed on
the indictment.
The charges come amid a fierce debate over immigration as
part of the U.S. presidential election, highlighted by
Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's campaign promise to build
a wall along the U.S. southern border and make Mexico pay for
it.
The charges are punishable by a maximum of 10 years in
prison, prosecutors said. An arraignment date in federal court
in Chicago has not been scheduled.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)