CHICAGO Oct 22 Illinois' general obligation rating fell to the low-investment grade level of triple-B for the second time this week after Moody's Investors Service on Thursday dropped the rating one notch to Baa1 with a negative outlook.

The credit rating agency cited the potential that the state's financial position could weaken further due to an impasse between the state's Republican governor and Democrats who control the legislature that has left Illinois without a budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. Fitch Ratings dropped Illinois to BBB-plus on Monday. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)