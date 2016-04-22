(Adds House Speaker reaction, details on Senate human services
legislation, market background)
By Dave McKinney and Karen Pierog
CHICAGO, April 22 Illinois' cash-starved public
universities and community colleges won a temporary financial
reprieve on Friday after the state legislature approved a $600
million funding plan, offering a rare break in the state's
long-running budget stalemate.
The legislation now goes to Republican Governor Bruce
Rauner, who praised its passage and is expected to sign it.
"By passing this bipartisan agreement, lawmakers in both
chambers put aside political differences to provide emergency
assistance for higher education, ensuring universities and
community colleges remain open and low-income students can pay
for school," Rauner said.
The plan represents a partial thaw in a crippling 10-month
budget deadlock between Rauner and Democrats who control the
state legislature that has hit the state's higher education and
social service systems acutely. Illinois is the only state
without a full operating budget.
The votes benefit Chicago State University, which serves a
predominantly minority enrollment in Chicago. It accelerated the
close of its school year and vowed to quit paying employees
after April because of the lack of state funding.
Under the legislation now headed to Rauner, the university
would get $20.1 million. Low-income students reliant on
Illinois' Monetary Award Program scholarships also would see
about $169.7 million.
But the overall $600 million package represents only 34
percent of the $1.7 billion that Democrats originally earmarked
for higher-education spending this fiscal year.
The plan contained no human services funds, though the state
Senate approved competing legislation on Friday combining the
$600 million for higher education with $441 million for social
services. Rauner's office said he does not support that plan.
House Speaker Michael Madigan, a Chicago Democrat with whom
Rauner has feuded, criticized the governor after Friday's votes
for not making human-services spending a priority.
"If he continues his unwillingness to assist our human
service providers, he will be successful in destroying the
safety net for those most in need and for critical state
services," Madigan said.
The respite for the state's higher-education system comes
after its community colleges received rating downgrades and
negative outlooks by Moody's Investors Service in recent weeks.
"The negative outlook reflects pressure on the community
college sector in Illinois as a result of the state's budget
impasse and ongoing fiscal challenges," Moody's said.
In October, Moody's cut the ratings of six state
universities after its downgrade of Illinois to Baa1.
Standard & Poor's in late March put five state universities
under review for potential rating downgrades.
(Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Andrea Ricci)