(Adds comments by aides to governor, state Senate president,
Fitch analyst, other details)
By Karen Pierog and Dave McKinney
CHICAGO Oct 19 Illinois' credit standing took
another hit on Monday as Fitch Ratings downgraded the state's
rating for the first time on Governor Bruce Rauner's watch,
citing the deterioration of state finances during its four-month
budget impasse.
The downgrade is the most potent sign yet that the stalemate
between Republican Rauner and Democrats who run the legislature
- which has taken a bite out of state services - is making
Illinois' already-precarious standing on Wall Street worse.
The one-notch downgrade from A-minus to BBB-plus, affecting
$26.8 billion of general obligation bonds, leaves Illinois as
the only U.S. state with a rating in the low investment grade
triple-B level. Fitch has previously dropped only California to
that level in 2003 and 2009, according to Karen Krop, a Fitch
analyst.
The political impasse has left Illinois without a budget for
the fiscal year that began on July 1.
Rauner's administration minimized the significance of the
downgrade, the first since he took office in January, and
shifted blame to Democratic legislators who have stymied his
attempts to tie business-friendly reforms to passage of a state
budget.
"Fitch points out that the Illinois economy lags other
states' and has major structural challenges," Rauner spokeswoman
Catherine Kelly said in a statement. "Governor Rauner continues
to fight for structural reforms that will put the state on a
path to fiscal health, but the legislature continues to protect
the failed status quo."
Senate President John Cullerton, a Chicago Democrat, called
on Rauner to drop his "corporate class agenda."
"This lowered credit rating is just one way that we can
calculate the true cost of doing business the Rauner way," said
Cullerton spokeswoman Rikeesha Phelon. "It's time to hit the
reset button and move toward a resolution."
MORE DOWNGRADES POSSIBLE
Illinois' last bond sale was in May 2014. The governor's
office has said the state intends to return to the U.S.
municipal bond market this fiscal year. Illinois continues to
pay a hefty market penalty for its fiscal woes, which include
the worst-funded pensions among the 50 states. Its so-called
credit spread over Municipal Market Data's benchmark yield scale
for AAA-rated debt has widened from 140 basis points at the
beginning of 2015 to 190 basis points on Monday.
Credit rating agencies have hammered Illinois' ratings lower
than any other state in recent years.
While Fitch placed a stable outlook on the state's lowered
rating, Illinois faces potential downgrades to the triple-B
level from Moody's Investors Service and Standard &
Poor's as well.
Monday's downgrade "is really a question of reduced
flexibility and where that leaves (the state) in terms of (its)
capacity to absorb unanticipated events," said Fitch analyst
Krop.
Various court orders have locked in funding for payroll and
certain services at fiscal 2015 spending levels. Meanwhile, the
rollback of temporarily higher income tax rates that took place
on Jan. 1, which Rauner championed, will reduce fiscal 2016
revenue by $5 billion.
Last week, the Illinois comptroller announced November's
$560 million pension payment would be delayed as the unpaid bill
backlog, a barometer of the state's structural budget deficit,
increases.
"As the fiscal year progresses, fewer options remain for
closing the gap on a current year basis, pushing the potential
solutions into fiscal 2017," Fitch said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)